Scott Parker fumes with VAR after ‘criminal’ decision in Fulham-Newcastle

Fulham manager Scott Parker is furious with Video Assistant Referee and head referee Graham Scott after the 10-man Cottagers drew 1-1 at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Londoners led 1-0 and had control of the match at St. James’ Park when Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron combined to play Callum Wilson through on goal.

Wilson was tugged outside the box by Joachim Andersen and then hit the deck inside it. Scott signaled penalty, then reviewed it on the pitchside monitor twice before sending off Andersen.

Parker believes that Andersen made contact with Wilson outside the box and that the Newcastle forward proceeded into the box and dove to win the penalty.

“I don’t know whether the angles are being shown,” Parker said. “You slow it down. I just don’t understand. Referees make mistakes, I totally get that. But we have this VAR and everything there and we are still making incorrect decisions and that’s puzzling. … Brendan Rodgers was standing here last week saying the same. That’s what’s wrong. I would rather stand here saying the referee has made a mistake but we have all this technology and we are still making the same mistakes. That’s criminal.”

The VAR debate is going to continue forever and perhaps there’s reason to accept that humans are still making the decisions so controversy will always be a part of the game.

That said the idea to go with the initial call seems the right one. It’s impossible to tell whether Andersen clipped Wilson’s boot inside the box, at least from the angles we’ve seen, though there’s no doubt the Newcastle man made a meal out of an hors d’oeuvre. It’s terribly frustrating for Fulham, as a penalty almost certainly would not have been awarded had it not been called on the field.

Should it have been a penalty, a sending off, both, or none?

