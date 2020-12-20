Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Sheffield United: Danny Welbeck’s late goal off the bench gave frustrated Brighton a point in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sheffield United on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

The visiting Blades, they of just two points on the season, played 50 minutes down a man after John Lundstram’s VAR-awarded red card and even took a second-half lead off substitute and Premier League debutant Jayden Bogle.

But Welbeck scored from close range with four minutes left in the 90 and Brighton moved two points clear of the bottom three in keeping the Blades bottom.

Three things we learned from Brighton – Sheffield United

1. Blades take point against the odds: Lundstram’s sending-off came with Sheffield United on a bright spell, Wilder’s introduction of Oliver Burke for John Fleck in the 33rd minute opening up the game in favor of the pink-clad visitors. But Brighton could do little to nothing with all of the ball, Blades well-drilled in breaking out of the back and scoring through Bogle’s deflected shot. It was set up by McGoldrick, who was excellent. Will this be the start of Blades pulling a remarkable run up the table to safety?

2. Brighton’s worries are real: With all of the ball, the Seagulls produced nothing. The typically-wonderful Leandro Trossard huffed and puffed to the tune of five key passes but star scorer Neal Maupay was poor and Aaron Connolly a bit too frenetic in front. Brighton entered the day with three fewer goals than xG and almost six more goals conceded than xGA, but that counts for little when you’re one point off the bottom three with four draws against the four teams underneath you on the table. The ther draws came against Fulham, Burnley, and West Brom, two of the three at home.

3. Unlikely hero: Entering the game for fellow summer transfer Rhian Brewster in the 54th minute, presumably to shore up the formation to defend for a point, Bogle scored within nine minutes of his introduction. The 20-year-old had three goals and 16 assists for Derby County before moving to Blades, but Wilder had given him just 87 minutes in a cup match prior to Sunday. His usage seems likely to change, at least in the near future.

Man of the Match: McGoldrick

Trossard was fantastic for Brighton, but McGoldrick had so much work to do up top with his team down a man. He assisted the goal and nearly opened the scoring with a free kick that was brililiantly-saved by Sanchez. Oddly enough, the Republic of Ireland striker was as unlucky as anyone in the Premier League in terms of goals and assists when Blades were great last season, and he’s been one of their better players this terrible season.

Brighton – Sheffield United recap

Blades’ John Egan was forced into a sliding cutout of Neal Maupay’s shot as Seagulls won a very early corner.

There was another corner in the 11th-minute, Lewis Dunk’s header from the spot drifting over the bar.

Brighton kept firing forward. Chris Basham and Aaron Ramsdale combined to stop Maupay off Leandro Trossard’s set up in the 26th.

David McGoldrick’s excellent free kick for Sheffield United was denied by an equally impressive Robert Sanchez save in the 35th.

Blades went down a man after VAR review of a 40th-minute yellow card to John Lundstram for a studs-up challenge on Joel Veltman.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh was Graham Potter’s halftime bid to take advantage of the Blades’ red card.

Burke led a counterattack for Blades in the 57th minute and Burke set-up Basham for a 17-yard shot that zipped past the far post. Close, and out of nothing.

Twenty-year-old Jaden Bogle scored his first Blades goal in his second appearance since arriving from Derby County in the summer, a left-footed effort deflecting off Adam Webster and past a flailing Sanchez.

Burke flashed over the goal with an 84th-minute bid to make it 2-0, moments after Connolly missed a chance to equalize for Brighton.

Jahanbakhsh nodded a loose ball off the crossbar deep in stoppage and saw his rebound bid blocked out for a corner. Blades held on for a point.

