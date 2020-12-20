Burnley – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Burnley – Wolves: Sean Dyche’s Clarets will be hoping to continue a red-hot run (by their own standards) when they host Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Turf Moor on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

With five points from their last three games, Burnley began the weekend outside the relegation zone before tumbling back below the cut-off line due to other results. They do, however, have two games in hand on 17th-place Fulham.

Wolves, meanwhile, are still adjusting to life without star striker Raul Jimenez (head injury) and have taken just three points from three games during his absence. Perhaps most worryingly, they have scored just two goals in those three games, though both came in their most recent outing, a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Wolves this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Wolves: QUESTIONABLE: Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

What they’re saying: Burnley – Wolves

Sean Dyche, on Burnley takeover rumors: “I don’t know anymore than I am told, which is very little, which is a surprise to me as I have been here eight years and I thought I might have a little bit more knowledge. I am reading between the lines, I really don’t know until I am put in the loop with things. People who have been in the game longer than me in management said they find it odd that I don’t know, but that is the way it is, so I will sit tight and keep working with the team as hard as I can. But at the end of the day, the business side of the club is for the business guys, the board and the chairman. Until it changes, I will stay working with the team.”

Nuno Espirito Santo, on playing without Raul Jimenez: “We need to rebalance the squad,” Nuno said before Monday’s league game away to Burnley. “I am not happy because unfortunately we had a huge situation with one of our important players. The transfer window is a window of opportunity for all the clubs to rebalance their squads. It can be players coming in, or players going out. We are ready to react if that is the case.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+260) | Wolves (+115) | Draw (+210)

Prediction: Burnley – Wolves

Burnley have conceded just one goal during their current three-game unbeaten run, so perhaps Dyche has rediscovered his tried and true formula of recent seasons. That’s not great news for Wolves, who are already struggling for goals at the moment. Don’t go looking for lots of scoring chances in this one. Burnley 1-0 Wolves.

How to watch Burnley – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

