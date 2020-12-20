Celtic win ‘Quadruple Treble’ after six-goal final v Hearts goes to penalties

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard stopped Heart of Midlothian’s fourth and fifth penalties as the Glasgow side won the Scottish Cup on Sunday to collect a historic quadruple treble.

It’s a 12th-straight trophy for Celtic, who is hoping to win a 10th-straight Scottish Premiership but has fallen well off rivals Rangers’ pace early in the season. The treble is comprised of the league, the Scottish Cup, and the Scottish League Cup.

And it’s heartbreak for Hearts, who lead the Championship after being relegated following the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2019-29 season.

The 22-year-old Hazard had been loaned out four times by Celtic and was making just his fourth senior appearance for the Glaswegians. He was beaten thrice in regulation as Celtic blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon stopped Ryan Christie’s third penalty but Hazard thwarted Stephen Kingsley and Craig Wighton to set up Kristoffer Ajar’s clinching goal.

Celtic led through Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard, the latter beating his former teammate Gordon with a panenka penalty that earned the keeper a yellow for firing the ball at the celebrating forward.

But Josh Ginnelly set up Liam Boyce in the 48th before Kingsley scored in the 67th to level things at two.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths restored Celtic’s advantage late in the first period of extra time but Ginnelly had an answer off a Kingsley feed to tie it at three and force kicks.

1⃣ Club. 4⃣ Seasons. 1⃣2⃣ Trophies. Congratulations to Neil and the Bhoys, a 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 achievement! 🍀 #QuadrupleTreble pic.twitter.com/Fmjj57j5u2 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 20, 2020

