Manchester United – Leeds player ratings were weird and wonderful, just like the game.

The 6-2 win for Manchester United against Leeds United was a classic encounter between two teams who are much better going forward than they are in defense, as there were so many chances for both teams.

Man United took theirs, and Leeds didn’t take as many, as 43 shots were attempted.

Check out our Manchester United – Leeds player ratings out of 10 below.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Good saves to deny Raphinha three times. Had to be alert throughout.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6 – Some sloppy passes early on which Leeds almost made the most of, and was given a tough time defensively by

Victor Lindelof: 7 – The Swede smashed home from a set piece, and was solid enough in his own box.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Did all of the simple things well. Will have been annoyed by not keeping a clean sheet. Went close with a couple of headers.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Some good surging runs forward from left back. Kept Jack Harrison fairly quiet. Subbed off.

Scott McTominay: 9 – Brilliant hit for his goal after one minute, and doubled his and United’s tally after a surging forward run which saw him control and finish smoothly. The rest of the game saw him win the ball back so many times and when he had it, he used it very well. Brilliant display, but pulled up with a groin injury late on.

Fred: 7 – Helped launch plenty of counters but caught under the ball as Cooper scored for Leeds from a corner kick. Missed a chance late on.

Daniel James: 8 – His pace caused Alioski so many problems. Nice to see him back in the team, scoring and contributing. It has been a tough few months for him being out of the team.

Bruno Fernandes: 9 – Set up McTominay for the first and scored the third himself. Ruthless display from the Portuguese playmaker, as United’s attacking players set the tone.

Marcus Rashford: 8 – Had a shot deflected wide in the first half, went close with another and his movement was very good and opened up space for others.

Anthony Martial: 8 – Lovely pass to set up McTominay for United’s second, was involved in the third and fourth. Clever runs at the heart of Leeds’ defense and missed a good chance in the second half.

Substitution

Alex Telles (60′ on for Shaw): 6 – Some good runs down the left. One decent shot. Defended well.

Edinson Cavani (71′ on for Rashford): 6 – Some decent clearances. Had two chances saved.

Donny van de Beek (71′ on for Fernandes): 6 – Set up a few chances. Worked hard.

Leeds player ratings

Illan Meslier: 5 – Could have done better with a few of the goals, and looked a little shaky. Should have saved James’ shot for the fifth.

Stuart Dallas: 5 – Played at the back and in midfield. Caught out for pace but kept getting on the ball. Brilliant goal to make it 6-2.

Luke Ayling: 5 – Played out of position at center back, and caught out early on. Went close with a header.

Liam Cooper: 6 – Fine header to make it 4-1 just before half time. Tried his best to hold Leeds’ defense together. Subbed off through injury.

Ezgjan Alioski: 5 – Struggled to cope with the pace of Daniel James. Took a whack and wasn’t an attacking threat.

Kalvin Phillips: 5 – Caught napping on United’s fourth goal and couldn’t cope with runs of Rashford, Fernandes, Martial in the central areas. Subbed off at half time.

Raphinha: 7 – Had a shot well saved by De Gea in the first half, then two more in the second half and kept popping up in good areas. Set up Dallas’ goal.

Rodrigo: 5 – Made some good runs from midfield, but some poor passes which cost Leeds dear in the first half. Kept working hard throughout.

Mateusz Klich: 5 – Subbed off at half time after picking up a knock. Struggled with the pace of the game.

Jack Harrison: 6 – Almost got in at the back post a few times, but Shaw won the battle with him and he missed a glorious chance late on.

Patrick Bamford: 6 – Missed one good chance early, and then scored but it was ruled out for offside. Sharp, but off target.

Substitution

Pascal Struijk (46′ on for Phillips): 5 – Shored things up a bit, but gave away a penalty kick.

Jamie Shackleton (46′ on for Klich): 5 – Given a tough time by Rashford and United’s attackers.

Leif Davis (72′ on for Cooper): 6 – One stray pass but mopped up nicely at center back.

