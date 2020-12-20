McTominay scores 2 in first 3 minutes, Manchester United up 4-1 v Leeds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is running riot over Leeds United at Old Trafford in the first Premier League meeting between the rivals since 2004.

Scott McTominay scored within 90 seconds of kickoff and added a second before the match was three minutes old.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED – LEEDS

Bruno Fernandes set up the first goal, a vicious rip by the Scot, before scoring the match’s third marker with a drive through the legs of a defender.

Victor Lindelof added a goal to make it 4-0 but Liam Cooper pulled one back to give Leeds a modicum of hope heading into the break.

Watch McTominay’s two goals above. Here’s Cooper’s hopeful late marker.

[ MORE: Spurs 0-2 Leicester | Player ratings ]

Leeds United pull one back 👀#MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/No0hoDlWA7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 20, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola