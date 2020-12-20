McTominay scores 2 in first 3 minutes, Manchester United up 4-1 v Leeds

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2020, 12:23 PM EST
Manchester United is running riot over Leeds United at Old Trafford in the first Premier League meeting between the rivals since 2004.

Scott McTominay scored within 90 seconds of kickoff and added a second before the match was three minutes old.

Bruno Fernandes set up the first goal, a vicious rip by the Scot, before scoring the match’s third marker with a drive through the legs of a defender.

Victor Lindelof added a goal to make it 4-0 but Liam Cooper pulled one back to give Leeds a modicum of hope heading into the break.

Watch McTominay’s two goals above. Here’s Cooper’s hopeful late marker.

