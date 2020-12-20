Solskjaer on Manchester United win over Leeds: ‘It could have been 12-4’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United scored early and often in a free-flowing, defense-optional 6-2 defeat of Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win saw United go third on the Premier League table with a match-in-hand on both teams above it. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not willing to speak of the fact that United’s five points back of the top.

“It’s 13 games into the season,” Solskjaer said on television. “We’re a work in progress. We’re getting better, we’re getting fitter and stronger but there’s still a few details and let’s talk about the title later on.”

He was thrilled to discuss the match, though, saying it was a crowd away from being one for the history books as Man United beat their rivals soundly by overcoming their habit of conceding early.

Scott McTominay scored twice in the match’s first three minutes and the Red Devils led 4-1 at half.

“We found a way of getting them going, anyway. Just imagine if we had 75,000 people here, it would have gone down in history as one of the better Man United performances against Leeds here at home.”

“We had to earn the right to win it by running as much or even more them, that’s a challenge against Leeds who are one of the fittest teams in the league. It could have been 12-4. It could’ve been. It’s that type of game. … You know it’s going to be was frantic, hectic against them. No matter what the score, 5-nil up or 5-nil down or nil-nil is they have a certain attitude or style and you have to concentrate against them.”

If you’re wondering, Man United has plenty to do before it next meets Liverpool. The Red Devils head to Anfield on Jan. 17 after playing Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa first. This is proving ground time.

🗣 "It could've been 12-4" Ole sums up the Manchester United Leeds game pic.twitter.com/HlIvSGlxSF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 20, 2020

