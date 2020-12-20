Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Leicester City: Jamie Vardy converted a penalty and directed a Toby Alderweireld own goal as Leicester City leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur for second place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win in North London on Sunday.

The win was Brendan Rodgers’ first as a manager opposite Jose Mourinho in eight tries, as Leicester will finish the weekend second on 27 points. The Foxes next host Manchester United in a huge early morning Saturday clash.

Spurs drop fourth with 25 points thanks to Everton’s defeat of Arsenal on Saturday, as Tottenham have back-to-back losses after a 2-1 setback at Liverpool. They head to Stoke City for a League Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday before visiting Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League.

Three things we learned from Tottenham – Leicester City

1. Steady up the spine sends Foxes second: From Schmeichel in goal to Fofana and Jonny Evans at center back, Wilfred Ndidi at defensive mid, Maddison at playmaker, and Vardy up top, Leicester did its job to shut down Spurs at the back and punish them at the other end. Maddison was constantly threatening.

It’s an impressive and assertive win for Rodgers and his men over a Spurs side that didn’t have an answer for going behind at home.

2. Son’s off day and Kane’s slightly-off day: South Korean wizard Heung-min Son did not have a very good game and could not finish chances when he worked his way into position. Kane’s off day only gets that label in comparison to his incredible season. The center forward was good in hold-up play but he still couldn’t get his shots over the line.

3. Aurier’s astounding error: Leicester City center back Wesley Fofana is very, very good but hardly the sort of threat who turns with the ball at far corner of the 18 and produces a goal. That’s what makes a stupid shoulder into the back from Serge Aurier even sillier, as VAR spotted the Ivorian’s foul and allowed Vardy to smash his latest penalty home from the spot.

Man of the Match: James Maddison

Tottenham – Leicester City recap

Spurs let Leicester City have most of the ball in the opening stages but the Foxes failed to really trouble Hugo Lloris.

Marc Albrighton was shown a yellow for a kick to the midsection of a charging Harry Kane in the 33rd minute, moments before Spurs challenged Kasper Schmeichel and the Foxes keeper made a fine save.

Spurs became a bit more attack-minded as the half wore on, Son knocking down a cross for Giovani Lo Celso’s shot that was deflected out for a corner. Kane headed the ensuing chance over the frame.

Serge Aurier rammed his shoulder into Wesley Fofana just inside the box and VAR caught it. Vardy headed to the spot deep into stoppage time and stroked him his seventh penalty of the season, six coming in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho put in Gareth Bale at the break but Leicester had it 2-0 when Maddison raced onto James Justin’s ball over the top and cut the ball past Lloris from an odd angle, but VAR spotted the attacked offside by an arm.

An injury to Lo Celso sent Lucas Moura into the game in the 50th.

Vardy headed a cross off of Alderweireld’s thigh for a 60th-minute own goal and a 2-0 advantage.

Alderweireld came close to an assist off a 71st-minute corner kick, but his flicked header was a hair behind ideal for Son at the back post and Schmeichel saved the South Korean’s shot.

