Tottenham – Leicester player ratings were pretty straightforward, because Spurs were woeful and Leicester were brilliant.
A goal either side of half time won it for Leicester, who moved above Tottenham into second place in the Premier League table.
Below are the Tottenham – Leicester player ratings out of 10, as we give each player who featured a mark.
Tottenham player ratings
Hugo Lloris: 6 – Didn’t have much to do, but made a few good stops. Couldn’t do anything on either goal.
Serge Aurier: 3 – Woeful decision right on half time to shove Fofana to give away the penalty kick. Subbed off and walked straight down the tunnel. He knew he had a nightmare.
Toby Alderweireld: 5 – Vardy ran him ragged and he never looked in control.
Eric Dier: 5 – Positioning was poor and like Alderweireld, he couldn’t handle movement of Vardy and Co.
Sergo Reguilon: 5 – A few rash challenges, wasn’t able to get forward down the left and Albrighton and Justin always seemed to have time on the ball.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 5 – Snapped into tackles and tried to get Spurs going. Often mistimed them.
Moussa Sissoko: 5 – Did his best defensively but couldn’t get on the ball and impact the game at all.
Giovani Lo Celso: 4 – Not his type of game, at all. Fouled on multiple occasions and couldn’t get on the ball. Subbed off with an injury early in the second half.
Tanguy Ndombele: 4 – See above. Not his type of game. Couldn’t get on the ball and subbed off at half time for Bale.
Harry Kane: 6 – Free kick saved in the first half and headed over a great chance from a corner from Son. Closely marked all over the pitch but never stopped running.
Heung-min Son: 5 – Tried to set up Ndombele when he could have had a shot. Denied by Schmeichel in the second half and was quiet throughout.
Substitution
Gareth Bale (46′ on for Ndombele): 4 – Hardly touched the ball. The ball bounced off his bun at one point. That was about it.
Lucas Moura (50′ on for Lo Celso): 5 – Like Bale, had plenty of time to make a difference but didn’t have a huge impact.
Harry Winks (64′ on for Aurier): 6 – Showed he can dictate the play with his smooth passing and moving.
Leicester player ratings
Kasper Schmeichel: 7 – Didn’t have much to do, but was solid in everything he did and made a fine save from Son.
James Justin: 8 – Solid outing at right back and switched to left back. Defended well and offered a threat in attack, as his long ball on Maddison’s no-goal was excellent.
Wesley Fofana: 8 – Kept a close eye on Son and the youngster was physical, composed and a threat from set pieces as he won the penalty kick right on half time.
Jonny Evans: 7 – Solid as ever, but was caught out of position a few times and Fofana covered well.
Timothy Castagne: 7 – Gave Leicester great balance on the left, and the Foxes are glad to have him back.
Marc Albrighton: 7 – Ruthlessly took down Kane to try and stop a break, and drifted around off the right well. Lovely chipped ball which led to the second goal.
Wilfred Ndidi: 9 – Dominated the midfield battle. Wasn’t happy with some of the fouls given against him, but stopped Spurs’ flow. Leicester miss him so much when he’s not available.
Youri Tielemans: 7 – Buzzed around and always wanted to get on the ball. Blazed the ball over late on. Tough midfield battle, but his class shone through.
James Maddison: 7 – Had one shot from distance in the first half, whipped in some nice set pieces and denied a superb goal due to VAR saying he was a smidgen offside.
Harvey Barnes: 7 – Textbook workmanlike display as he linked up well with Vardy and Maddison.
Jamie Vardy: 8 – Scored the penalty right on half time, and his header led to the second goal. Always a threat and even though he didn’t touch the ball many times, he was ruthlessly efficient.
Substitution
Daniel Amarety (60′ on for Castagne): 6 – Slotted in well at right back as Justin switched to the left.
Dennis Praet (84′ on for Barnes): N/A
Kelechi Iheanacho (89′ on for Vardy): N/A