A pair of brilliant goals from USWNT star Tobin Heath lifted Manchester United Women to another win in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The showstopper scored the final two goals of United’s 6-1 win over Bristol City, bagging one from distance in the 83rd before showcasing her dribbling skills in the 86th.

United outshot Bristol City 28-8 in keeping its unbeaten season alive with eight wins and two draws.

Here’s Heath’s first, as the 32-year-old only needed one touch to feast on Bristol City’s comedy of errors in defense.

😍 @TobinHeath with a touch of class from outside the area! #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/C1PUG5cIOT — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 20, 2020

The second, though, takes the cake.

Heath, who was named to FIFA’s Women’s XI earlier this week, takes the ball on the right and uses a lightning-quick cut before lashing home for 6-1.

