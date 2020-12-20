USWNT star Heath scores sensational goals for Manchester United Women (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2020, 11:44 AM EST
Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
A pair of brilliant goals from USWNT star Tobin Heath lifted Manchester United Women to another win in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The showstopper scored the final two goals of United’s 6-1 win over Bristol City, bagging one from distance in the 83rd before showcasing her dribbling skills in the 86th.

United outshot Bristol City 28-8 in keeping its unbeaten season alive with eight wins and two draws.

Here’s Heath’s first, as the 32-year-old only needed one touch to feast on Bristol City’s comedy of errors in defense.

The second, though, takes the cake.

Heath, who was named to FIFA’s Women’s XI earlier this week, takes the ball on the right and uses a lightning-quick cut before lashing home for 6-1.

