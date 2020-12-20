WATCH: AC Milan scores fastest goal in Serie A history

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2020, 9:41 AM EST
fastest goal in Serie A
Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Even for a rapid player like Rafael Leao, this is fast.

The AC Milan forward scored 6.2 seconds off the opening kickoff at Sassuolo on Sunday, the fastest goal in Serie A history.

The kickoff is touched to Hakan Calhanoglu, who dribbles into the heart of the Sassuolo half and lays a pass through several bodies to Leao.

A few strides later, it’s 1-0.

Leao, 21, now has three league goals this season to go with three assists. He has nine Serie A goals in his two seasons since arriving from Lille.

A win will keep Milan atop the table, ahead of city rivals Inter Milan who are also in action Sunday.

