WATCH: AC Milan scores fastest goal in Serie A history

Even for a rapid player like Rafael Leao, this is fast.

The AC Milan forward scored 6.2 seconds off the opening kickoff at Sassuolo on Sunday, the fastest goal in Serie A history.

The kickoff is touched to Hakan Calhanoglu, who dribbles into the heart of the Sassuolo half and lays a pass through several bodies to Leao.

A few strides later, it’s 1-0.

Leao, 21, now has three league goals this season to go with three assists. He has nine Serie A goals in his two seasons since arriving from Lille.

A win will keep Milan atop the table, ahead of city rivals Inter Milan who are also in action Sunday.

WILD! Rafael Leão scored SEVEN seconds into the match 😱 pic.twitter.com/fsgBP3g6CD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2020

Leao goal is clocked at 6.2 seconds. That’s a Serie A record. Beats Poggi’s which was 8.1 in 2001 — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 20, 2020

