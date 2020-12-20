WATCH: AC Milan scores fastest goal in Serie A history

Even for a rapid player like Rafael Leao, this is fast.
The AC Milan forward scored 6.2 seconds off the opening kickoff at Sassuolo on Sunday, the fastest goal in Serie A history.
The kickoff is touched to Hakan Calhanoglu, who dribbles into the heart of the Sassuolo half and lays a pass through several bodies to Leao.
A few strides later, it’s 1-0.
Leao, 21, now has three league goals this season to go with three assists. He has nine Serie A goals in his two seasons since arriving from Lille.
A win will keep Milan atop the table, ahead of city rivals Inter Milan who are also in action Sunday.
WILD!
