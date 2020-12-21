Chelsea – West Ham: Frank Lampard will be desperate to put an end to the Blues’ recent form, which has seen them lose back-to-back Premier League games and win just one of their last four, when they host the Hammers at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham, on the other hand, have largely flown under the radar during a strong resurgent period (four wins from their last six games) and they now sit 10th in the table, just a point behind Chelsea in 8th.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – West Ham this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea, while Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to the bench but Hakim Ziyech is still out. Tammy Abraham comes in for Olivier Giroud, while Reece James is out injured and Kai Havertz is dropped.

West Ham: Michail Antonio remains out but Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and Fabian Balbuena are all fit. Arthur Masuaku (knee) is out, but Mark Noble gets a rare start.

📋 Team news from Stamford Bridge… Here's how we line up tonight for #CHEWHU! pic.twitter.com/EJmWYnDQ0s — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 21, 2020

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on Chelsea’s progression: “Everyone was talking about us going on a great run and we should win the league. Part of my reasoning to dampen that was other teams have probably been together longer and built for longer which builds confidence within the group of players that they can deal with things better in games,” Lampard told reporters from Cobham. Part of where our progression is that where we have some younger players and newer players, and I think as times goes on, they will definitely get stronger in those moments. That’s why you have to take lessons from things like the other night when we lose.”

David Moyes, on his contract situation: “I’m more than comfortable just now. I’ve spoken with the owners a few times and I’m in regular contact with them. We’ll look at things going into the new year some time but there’s no great rush. I think because of our great start we want to make sure we’re focused and we keep going. I still want to make sure I don’t over-promise the West Ham supporters because I think they’ve been over-promised. I want to be as straight as I can. I think we’ve got a really good team in the making at the moment.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-223) | West Ham (+525) | Draw (+360)

Prediction

West Ham’s recent success has largely been down to their strong defensive shape (six goals conceded in six games, with three coming in one game against Manchester City), especially away from home. Chelsea will find it difficult to play through Moyes’ men and could leave themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack, which is Plan A, Plan B and Plan C for West Ham. Chelsea 1-1 West Ham.

How to watch Chelsea – West Ham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

