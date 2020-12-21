Christian Pulisic, like the rest of Chelsea’s talented attacking unit, struggled to make a significant impact in Monday’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, due in large part to Frank Lampard’s less-than-ideal tactical setup.

Pulisic started the game on the right wing — where he finished, and struggled in, Tuesday’s game against Wolves — with Mason Mount in the middle, Timo Werner opposite on the left side and Tammy Abraham at center forward. The goals came very early and very late, with very little in between from the front-four.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic fared for Chelsea against West Ham on Monday.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic for Chelsea – West Ham

15th minute: Still awaiting Pulisic’s first meaningful involvement in the game. He’s kind of just… out there, on the right wing. It doesn’t suit his strength of quick combination play as he drifts into the middle of the field.

20th minute: Emerson’s high cross overshoots the pack of players at the near post and comes to Pulisic after a high bounce in the box. Pulisic tries to head the ball goal-ward but can’t keep it down.

25th minute: Is that… Pulisic… on the… left? Alright, alright, let’s see what the American can do cutting into the middle and his fantastic right foot. On the flip side, Werner has moved to the right, which he almost certainly won’t fancy, either.

33rd minute: Here. We. Go. Pulisic gets on the ball 30 yards from goal, straight through the center of the field, and beats one defender with a quick touch to the left. Another defender steps forward to meet him atop the penalty area and, perhaps to Pulisic’s surprise, he gets past him and into somewhat open space in the box. His next touch lets him down massively, though, as he looked to have a shot (a rather difficult one, with his momentum going away from goal and his right foot stuck on the inside) there for the taking. He knows he should have done better as he yanks at his shirt in disgust.

38th minute: Back on the right. Sigh.

43rd minute: His best moment of the first half. The ball falls to Pulisic, in the middle of the field, with plenty of space — and a pair of teammates — ahead of him. He carries the ball 25 or 30 yards straight forward and slides it to Werner immediately to his left. Werner receives the pass 15 yards from goal and tries to slot it under Lukasz Fabianski, who makes a fairly tough save look easy.

64th minute: Pulisic started the second half on the right, but has since moved back to the left. Seeing how there’s a 20-minute gap in notes here, you can probably guess how things are going for him and the rest of the Chelsea attack. Let’s just say, not much is happening.

71st minute: Back on the right. Another sigh.

80th minute: Chelsea goal — He won’t be credited with the assist or even a touch of the ball, but Pulisic helped to force Chelsea’s third goal by challenging Fabianski as Mount’s floated cross arrived at the back post. Fabianski had to deal with Pulisic first, which resulted in the ball being spilled inside the six-yard box for Abraham to pounce and hammer home.

84th minute: Subbed off for Kai Havertz. A frustrating outing, on the whole, but Pulisic played his part defensively and helped to create chaos in the box which resulted in one of the three goals. Now, if only he can move back to the left more permanently.

