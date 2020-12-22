The latest transfer news continues to swirl as the January window is close to opening, as David Alaba to Manchester United and Maxi Gomez to Arsenal are a few of the latest reports.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Starting with David Alaba to Manchester United, the Austrian defender will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich and will be out of contract in July.

Alaba, 28, is being chased by Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City, but a report stats that Manchester United are pushing hard to sign the experienced, and versatile, defender/midfielder.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, the host of clubs chasing Alaba see him as much better value than signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig. The latter would cost over $70 million, so Alaba being available on a free transfer makes him very attractive.

The report also goes on to state that Man United and Man City have both contacted Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, about his availability. Real Madrid see Alaba as a good replacement for Sergio Ramos who is out of contract in the summer.

Man United look pretty set defensively, but Victor Lindelof has had some tough moments alongside Harry Maguire and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to add a new central defender in recent windows. Alaba would give Solskjaer cover in holding midfield, full back and at center back and that is why the Austrian is so sought after.

Maxi Gomez the answer for Arsenal?

Arsenal are struggling to score goals and Maxi Gomez could be the answer to their problems.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Arsenal are ready to pounce in January to sign the Uruguayan striker, 24, who almost joined West Ham from Celta Vigo a few years ago but instead joined Valencia.

Things have taken a turn for the worst at Valencia in recent months, as they have huge financial issues and club president Anil Murthy said more sales will be needed to balance the books. Valencia sold Ferran Torres, Rodrigo and Francis Coquelin, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Dani Parejo and Ezequiel Garay in the summer.

Gomez has a release clause of $150 million but Valencia are said to be willing to accept much less than that to get his wages off the book.

Arsenal have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their main man up top but he’s struggling for goals, while Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette are their other central strikers, with Willian, Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka are options out wide.

Gomez could suit the Premier League well, as he is a proper number nine who can hold the ball up and link play well, as well as being a threat in the air. Arteta loves Arsenal to cross the ball (we all know that by now) so this could work out well with Gomez up top and Aubameyang on the left.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports