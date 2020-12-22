Alex Morgan has left Tottenham Hotspur to return home to the USA to play, it has been confirmed.

Morgan, 31, played five times for Spurs in the FA Women’s Super League, scoring twice, as she made her comeback after giving birth earlier in 2020.

This was always thought to be a short-term move for Morgan, but it is shorter than many expected.

Here is the statement from Tottenham in full, as they say she will return to play in the USA as the WSL is now on a break until January.

“We can confirm that Alex Morgan will be returning to the United States in the New Year after the conclusion of the first half of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League season. The striker joined us in September from Orlando Pride and made five appearances in our colours, scoring twice in the WSL, following her return to action after giving birth in May.”

What next for Alex Morgan?

Alex Morgan had the following to say about her brief stint at Tottenham, as it appears she will now return to play in the NWSL, probably with her former team Orlando Pride who retained her NWSL rights before she moved to Spurs.

“I will be forever grateful to the Club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special… COYS.”

Head of Women’s Football Heather Cowan said this about Morgan’s impact at Spurs.

“We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her Club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year,” Cowan said. “It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women’s game. We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”

USWNT star will have plenty of positives from Tottenham stint

Morgan’s move to Tottenham always seemed like a chance to regain her form and fitness, with the USWNT striker out since August 2019 after becoming pregnant for the first time as she gave birth in May 2020.

This was a short-term move which worked out well for everyone, as it raised Tottenham’s profile in the women’s game globally, while it also gave Morgan a chance to work on her fitness ahead of the Olympics next summer in Tokyo. Everybody wins from this, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Morgan return for a similar stint in the future when the NWSL is out of season.

With the NWSL on a break after their summer tournament, it will now be intriguing to see if Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Christen Press all move back to the USA and follow in Morgan’s footsteps, or if they will remain in England long-term.

