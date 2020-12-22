Brentford bounces ragged Newcastle to reach League Cup semifinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford – Newcastle: Championship side Brentford made club history by advancing to its first League Cup semifinal with a 1-0 defeat of Premier League side Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The goal was scored by the Bees’ Man of the Match, Joshua Da Silva, who ripped a Sergi Canos shot past Karl Darlow in the 66th minute for the match’s lone goal.

It’s difficult to pick on a COVID-hit team who is missing several key players including two of its four most-important pieces but Newcastle’s loss at Brentford on Tuesday was terrible stuff.

[ MORE: League Cup stats, box scores, schedule ]

Newcastle’s last three fixtures read: 5-2 loss to Leeds, 1-1 draw with Fulham, and 1-0 loss to Brentford, a stretch looking straight out of the 2019-20 Championship… and perhaps that’s something they’ll need to get used to ahead of 2020-21.

In terms of Americans abroad, right back DeAndre Yedlin put in a determined 90 minutes for Newcastle in the loss but had a day to forget in his own end.

Never one to boss possession, the Magpies still only had 51 percent against their second-tier hosts and never adapted to the Bees’ game plan. Steve Bruce’s Magpies managed only three of the game’s eight shots on target on a drenched pitch in London.

The Magpies now turn their attention to a brutal run of fixtures and a possible one-and-done FA Cup run, with Man City away, Liverpool at home, and Leicester at home before a Jan. 9 cup visit to Arsenal.

Eight points above the drop zone with the league’s fourth-fewest shots, fourth-worst passing, second-worst shots allowed, and third-worst possession, Newcastle needs to sort out its disorganized midfield in a hurry if it wants to escape a relegation fight.

Brentford, on the other hand, has looked bright despite selling Said Benrahma to West Ham United and Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa. The Championship playoff runners-up last season sit fourth in the division as the second-tier nears the midpoint.

How to watch League Cup quarterfinals

Stream: ESPN+

Live updates, stats: via NBCSports.com

12:30 pm ET: Stoke City (+500) Tottenham Hotspur (-195) Draw (+340)

3 pm ET: Everton (+235) Manchester United (+110) Draw (+260)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Premier League news Fulham – Southampton: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Boxing Day Leicester City – Manchester United: How to watch, team news, odds,...

Follow @NicholasMendola