EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 15 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with some teams having a fast start to the new season, injuries already having an impact and giants have come roaring back.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 15 of the season, as leaders Liverpool host West Brom, Leicester host Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea clash in a London derby and Spurs travel to Wolves in some intriguing clashes on Boxing Day and Dec. 27.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 2-0 Brighton – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Liverpool 4-0 West Brom – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leicester 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Fulham 1-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leeds 1-2 Burnley – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Wolves 1-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, December 26: (+185) Leicester City v. Man United (+135) Tie: +245

Saturday, December 26: (-110) Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (+275), Tie: +265

Saturday, December 26: (+215) Fulham v. Southampton (+125), Tie: +225

Saturday, December 26: (+280) Arsenal v. Chelsea (-110), Tie: +260

Saturday, December 26: (+333) Sheffield United v. Everton (-130), Tie: +270

Saturday, December 26: (-834) Man City v. Newcastle (+1800), Tie: +750

Sunday, December 27: (-143) Leeds United v. Burnley (+350), Tie: +290

Sunday, December 27: (+135) West Ham v. Brighton (+200), Tie: +230

Sunday, December 27: (-834) Liverpool v. West Brom (+2000), Tie: +750

Sunday, December 27: (+260) Wolves v. Tottenham (+110), Tie: +220

Follow @JPW_NBCSports