Fulham – Southampton: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Fulham – Southampton is a tasty treat on Boxing Day at Craven Cottage (start time 10am ET via Peacock Premium) as both teams love to entertain and this should be a open, entertaining clash on Saturday in west London.

Scott Parker’s Fulham have picked things up in recent weeks and will be eyeing this as a game they can win despite Saints’ lofty position in the table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton will equally see this as a game they should probably win if they want to keep their hopes of battling for European qualification on track.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between the Cottagers and the Saints.

Team news

Fulham will be without Mario Lemina who is on loan from Southampton and is therefore ineligible for this clash. Impressive center back Joachim Andersen, who now captains Fulham, has been successful in his appeal against a red card at Newcastle and will be available to play.

Southampton are sweating on the fitness of Danny Ings for this one, as he came off in their defeat to Man City with a minor hamstring tweak. Oriol Romeu is out suspended after yellow card accumulation, so Ibrahima Diallo is primed to come in.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+215) are the underdogs and Southampton (+125) seem like a pretty good price considering how well they’ve fared against teams in the bottom half of the table so far this season. The draw is +225.

Prediction

This will be a tight game and a real clash of styles. Fulham have tweak their possession-based style to sit deeper and launch counters, but Southampton now love to keep the ball as well as implement their high-press. I’m going for a narrow win for Hasenhuttl’s boys. Fulham 1-2 Southampton.

How to watch Fulham – Southampton, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium