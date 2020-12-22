Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Manchester United will be a beauty to kick off the Boxing Day action in the Premier League on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Foxes and Red Devils have both surged up the table in recent weeks and sit second and third respectively.

Brendan Rodgers has Leicester looking lethal on the counter against the big boys as they’ve now beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham already, and they’re set up differently this season as they sit back and hit teams on the counter.

Similarly Manchester United have been ruthless in recent weeks, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have finally decided to switch to all-out attack mode and they’ve brushed teams aside.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Manchester United.

Team news

Leicester will have Jamie Vardy back fit, as he hobbled off late on in the win at Tottenham. Aside from that, Caglar Soyuncu may not be fit for this game but is close to a return. Ricardo Pereira and

Manchester United could be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay who both picked up groin injuries in the win against Leeds United.

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on not having a game for six days before this: “It gives us a chance to recover some players, which can help and allows us to be a fraction fresher for the weekend.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on McTominay, Wan-Bissaka being injured: “Hopefully, it won’t be too long. Apart from that, I think everyone is, more or less, okay.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+185) are the slight underdogs, while Manchester United (+135) are the favorites but this seems risky. The draw at +245 seems enticing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both teams love to counter, so this could be a bit of a stalemate. Manchester United have the better individuals in attack, and I expect that to be the difference. Leicester City 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Leicester – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Boxing Day)

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Brentford bounces ragged Newcastle to reach League Cup semifinal Fulham – Southampton: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Boxing Day

Follow @JPW_NBCSports