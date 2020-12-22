Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League standings have looked wild early in the 2020-21 season, and it is likely that will be the case throughout this campaign.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham raced out ahead of the pack.

Chelsea have recovered after back-to-back defeats before the busy festive period, while Manchester United are quickly rising through the ranks. Southampton and Leicester City are representing “the others” very well and remain in the top-six (for now).

This feels like a season where an underdog can not only finish in the top four but also challenge for the title, as teams that aren’t in European competition have a clear advantage when it comes to their players being fitter and fresher in comparison to the seven teams in Europe.

In short, this season is going to be wild on multiple fronts.

At the bottom of the table there is a growing sense that the bottom four may be cut adrift in the coming weeks, as Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United and Brighton have all struggled early in the season. Burnley have performed well in recent weeks but are still in the battle, while Arsenal surely can’t go down, right!?

It is still early days and there will be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

