Ranking the Festive Fixtures difficulties for all 20 Premier League clubs

We’re in the thick of the Festive Fixtures now, with Premier League clubs staring down three more matches in a nine-day span.
The run begins Saturday with Matchday 15’s opening tilt — a big one between second-place Leicester City hosting third-place Manchester United at the King Power Stadium — and goes through January 4th’s only match, a scrap between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary’s.T
Who’s got it worst? Who’s got it best?
Here are the opponents for all 20 teams, coupled with some matching comments from a certain holiday film starring Cornelius Crane Chase.
“You serious, Clark?”
These clubs won’t be as worried as the rest if someone takes a red card to get New Years’ off.
Burnley begins us with the most straightforward run of fixtures, with two definite six-pointers at home and a Leeds side without defensive acumen.
Blades, Liverpool, and Spurs all have one tricky fixture but won’t be thinking about anything other than nne points.
20. Burnley: Leeds (A), Sheffield United (H), Fulham (H)
19. Sheffield United: Everton (H), Burnley (A), Palace (A)
18. Liverpool: West Brom (H), Newcastle (A), Southampton (A)
17. Tottenham: Wolves (A), Fulham (H), Leeds (H)
“‘Tis the season to be merry”
There isn’t much reason for these guys to say out loud they’re planning on going nine-for-nine with points, but at least six points can be found in the space between hoping and expectation.
16. Crystal Palace: Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H), Sheffield United (H)
15. Leicester City: Man United (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (A)
14. West Ham: Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Everton (A)
13. Arsenal: Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), West Brom (A)
“Little full, lotta sap”
Some tricky, tricky fixtures where at least one of the matches signifies a win that would be considered a big upset.
12. Brighton and Hove Albion: West Ham (A), Arsenal (H), Wolves (H)
11. Leeds United: Burnley (H), West Brom (A), Tottenham (A)
10. Fulham: Southampton (H), Tottenham (A), Burnley (A)
9. Southampton: Fulham (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (H)
“We’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas”
This trio isn’t counting on dropping points but they are all driving their hopeful comments regarding the tone and tenor of this upcoming holiday season out of a place of anger and some level of doubt.
8. Everton: Sheffield United (A), Man City (H), West Ham (H)
7. Manchester United: Leicester (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H)
6. Man City: Newcastle (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (A)
5. Chelsea: Arsenal (A), Aston Villa (H), Man City (H)
“Take a look around you, Ellen. We’re at the threshold of hell”
Self-explanatory.
4. West Bromwich Albion: Liverpool (A), Leeds (H), Arsenal (H)
3. Aston Villa: Palace (H), Chelsea (A), Man United (A)
2. Wolves: Tottenham (H), Man United (A), Brighton (A)
1. Newcastle United: Man City (A), Liverpool (H), Leicester City (H)