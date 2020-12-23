German Cup: USMNT’s Sargent named MOTM after goal in Bremen win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT striker Josh Sargent scored the second goal in one of six German Cup second-round matches held Wednesday.

[ MORE: League Cup semifinal draw ]

Sargent’s Werder Bremen avoided an upset bid from lower league competition but Mainz, Union Berlin, and Fortuna Dusseldorf were not successful.

Hannover 96 0-3 Werder Bremen

Bremen’s 3-0 win featured a goal over 87 minutes from Sargent, while Theodor Gebre Selassie and Jean-Manuel Mbom also scored for Bremen, the latter assisted by Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong.

It’s the ninth senior goal for Sargent to go with eight assists in 58 appearances and his second goal in two German Cup games this season. He was named Man of the Match.

Sargent, still 20 until February, has started 12 of 13 league matches for Bremen, going the distance in eight while managing a goal and two assists.

He might’ve been just offside, but let’s assumed the assistant referee is correct. It’s a well-timed run and quality finish.

What a nice goal from starting #USMNT striker Josh Sargent pic.twitter.com/p951V89KUi — USMNT 🇺🇸 (@USMNTTAKES) December 23, 2020

Mainz 2-2 (0-3 pens) Bochum

A day after a crazy penalty shootout saw Greuther Furth come back to beat Bundesliga mainstay Hoffenheim, another top-flight team was upset in penalties.

This one, was a bit weirder.

Mainz missed all three of its penalties after blowing a 2-0 lead to their 2.Bundesliga visitors, then failed to score despite playing 25 of 30 extra time minutes up a man thanks to a last-man back foul on Manuel Riemann.

Rot-Weiss Essen 3-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

The fourth-tier hosts led 1-0 and 3-1 before holding on for a notable win over the 2.Bundesliga side.

Rouwen Hennings scored both of Fortuna’s goals, and the visitors had 69 percent possession and a 13-8 advantage in shots.

USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales had a decent turn off the bench but the comeback fell one goal short.

Oguzhan Kefkir, Marco Kehl-Gomez, and Simon Englemann scored for the winners.

German Cup second round

Ulm 1-3 Schalke — Tuesday

Koln 1-0 Osnabruck — Tuesday

Augsburg 0-3 RB Leipzig — Tuesday

Hoffenheim 2-2 (6-7 pens) Greuther Furth — Tuesday

Eintracht Braunschweig 0-2 Borussia Dortmund — Tuesday

Elversberg 0-5 Borussia Monchengladbach — Tuesday

Dynamo Dresden 0-3 Darmstadt — Tuesday

Union Berlin 2-3 Paderborn — Tuesday

Wolfsburg 4-0 Sandhausen

Wehen Wiesbaden 0-0 (2-4 pens) Jahn Regensburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt — Jan. 12

Holstein Kiel v Bayern Munich — Jan. 13

Premier League news Mourinho angry with Dele Alli for giveaway in Spurs win; Bale injury update League Cup draw: Manchester United – Man City, Tottenham – Brentford Three things we learned from Everton – Manchester United

Follow @NicholasMendola