LONDON (AP) Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from the English Football Association that applies worldwide.

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019, the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined $94,000, but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league. The 30-year-old will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February.

The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play.