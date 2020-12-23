Richarlison injured by violent collision in Everton – Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A visibly woozy Richarlison was led off the Goodison Park pitch after a violent collision in Wednesday’s League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United.

The combustible and electric Everton forward was working toward a loose ball when Bruno Fernandes put a shoulder into the Brazilian.

That put him off-kilter for Eric Bailly’s flying challenge, which half-sandwiched Richarlison between the United players.

Richarlison needed several minutes of treatment before being helped off the pitch.

United had been controlling the match, limiting the Brazilian to 17 touches.

Richarlison has five goals and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Toffees are 10W-2D-1L when he plays and 1W-3L when he doesn’t. The win without him came against Salford City in the League Cup.

