Serie A hits break with AC Milan, Inter 1-2 after late heroics for both (video)

Is it 2020-21, or 2010-11? For the first time in a decade, the two Milan teams in Serie A are looking like legit scudetto contenders as the winter break begins in Italy.

Inter looked set to go atop the table with an early win at Hellas Verona coupled by AC Milan tossing aside a 2-0 lead versus Lazio, but Stefano Pioli’s men had another trick up its sleeve.

The midweek had plenty of madness, led by Tuesday’s surprising Fiorentina win over Juventus and at least one point for bottom-three sides Genoa, Crotone, and Torino.

Sixteen of the 20 teams in Serie A have played 14 matches. Big names in fifth, sixth, and seventh — Napoli, Juve, and Atalanta — have a match-in-hand on the top four so it’s anyone’s game.

The scudetto plot will be super thick when the season returns in early January. Juve is looking for a 10th-straight title while AC Milan and Inter are locked on 18 titles each and would love to have one-up on the other. Roma, Sassuolo, Napoli, Atalanta, and Lazio round out the top eight and each would present its own intriguing story line.

Hellas Verona 1-2 Inter Milan

Antonio Conte’s men had a quick answer to Ivan Ilic’s equalizer in Verona.

Lautaro Martinez had Inter ahead just after halftime but Ilic answered in the 63rd minute.

It took a half-dozen minutes for unlikely hero Milan Skriniar to delivered the goods with his first Inter goal in 1,033 days.

The 25-year-old transfer rumor mill mainstay has Inter a point back of Milan as Serie A goes to bed until 2021. Not bad.

AC Milan won the first Milan Derby 2-1. The second is Feb. 21. Will both still be in the scudetto race?

AC Milan 3-2 Lazio

This one was a beauty, and Hakan Calhanoglu made it pop.

The 26-year-old Turkish star made it six goals and nine assists in all competitions when he assisted goals from Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez and converted a 17th-minute penalty in the win.

We’ve left out the dramatics, as his second assist was corner kick service to the head of Theo Hernandez deep in stoppage time to win it after Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile rallied the Roman visitors to 2-2 before the hour mark.

AC MILAN WIN IT AT THE DEATH! They'll be top of the league to end 2020! What a journey. pic.twitter.com/6v9s8eppOn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 23, 2020

Elsewhere

Crotone 2-1 Parma — Tuesday

Juventus 0-3 Fiorentina — Tuesday

Spezia 1-2 Genoa

Udinese 0-2 Benevento

Sampdoria 2-3 Sassuolo

Bologna 2-2 Atalanta

Roma 3-2 Cagliarii

Napoli 1-1 Torino

