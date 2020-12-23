Everton – Manchester United: Edinson Cavani’s 88th-minute drive saved the Red Devils from penalties and sent Manchester United into the League Cup semifinals via a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The rub is that Cavani likely would’ve been the heel had VAR been a part of the proceedings, his first-half grab of Yerry Mina’s throat missed by officials.

Anthony Martial scored in stoppage time to salt away the spot in the semifinals.

Man United last appeared in a League Cup final when it won its fifth title in 2017 via a win over Southampton. The Red Devils have been in nine League Cup finals.

Everton bows out of the competition and now awaits news on Richarlison, who was injured in a violent second-half collision and needed help to leave the pitch.

Three things we learned from Everton – Manchester United

1. Olsen impresses in regulation: Everton No. 1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has found form between the sticks after a year of club struggles, but backup Robin Olsen impressed big time in his second start for the Toffees. The Swedish national team started made five saves, four of them coming from shots inside the 18. He was left clawing the air on Cavani’s winner, but most keepers would’ve been in the same spot.

2. Another solid outing from Pogba: Whatever caused Paul Pogba to become United’s steadiest midfielder in his last few matches, send it to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and keep it well preserved. The playmaking midfielder had three key passes oon Wednesday, completing 5-of-9 long balls and winning most of his duels while making three interceptions and two tackles.

3. Controversial Cavani delivers another big goal: The 33-year-old Cavani scored his first goal in England against Everton in early November, but his inspired work in the 3-2 comeback win at Saints showed his flair for the dramatic. An injury hampered his availability since, but his drive to beat Olsen was unmistakably Cavani. Make it four Manchester United goals in under 500 minutes for the Uruguayan. Should he have been on the pitch? Probably not, but we don’t want to hear any complaints if you’ve taken umbrage with VAR being involved in other competitions!

Man of the Match: Paul Pogba

