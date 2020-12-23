Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The expansion of England’s Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions into the east, southeast and southwest of England will see just two Premier League clubs allowed to play in front of 2,000 fans beginning on Boxing Day (Saturday).

The latest guidelines come as a result of “two cases of another new, ‘more transmissible’ COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa” were discovered in the UK, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Previously, Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion were able to welcome 2,000 fans inside their home stadiums — down from 10 after the city of London was added to the list of Tier 4 areas. Once the new guidelines go into effect this weekend, Liverpool and Everton will be the last remaining club not playing home games in an empty stadium. The Reds are home to West Bromwich Albion this weekend, while the Toffees are set to visit Sheffield United.

More info on the recently implemented Tier 4 restrictions and increased testing procedures for clubs in those areas — full info here:

Six Premier League teams in London are currently located in Tier 4 areas (Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham) and our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have more details on exactly how the league will help them with increased testing first, and the rest of the league will follow. “Players and staff at top flight clubs have been tested on a weekly basis since the start of the 2020-21 season but testing at clubs in Tier 4 areas will now revert to the level used during ‘Project Restart’ in the summer. The increased testing will be widened out to clubs in lower-tier areas from next month.”

PST will continue to update information on restrictions in England, and how they will affect Premier League clubs, in the coming days and weeks.

