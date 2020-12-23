Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring David Alaba as his Bayern Munich contract winds down, Arsenal turning to Christian Eriksen to solve their lack of creativity, and Burnley’s James Tarkowski drawing interest from a handful of PL sides…

[ MORE: Transfer news: Salah to leave Liverpool; Bissouma to Manchester United ]

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea lining up for David Alaba

Alaba is looking increasingly likely headed for the exit door at the Allianz Arena as contract talks have stalled in recent months, putting the likes of Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea on red alert. One of the most versatile players in the world, Alaba has proven himself a world-class player at left back, defensive midfield and central midfield. He won’t come cheap, as that’s the stumbling block in negotiations with Bayern, but he’ll be worth every penny despite the fact he’ll turn 29 this summer.

Arsenal considering Christian Eriksen move

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners lack anything resembling a decent attacking idea with Mesut Ozil still frozen out and expected to leave the club in January or the summer. With that in mind, Arsenal are looking for a new creative engine and are reportedly “looking at” Inter Milan — and former Tottenham Hotspur — midfielder Christian Eriksen. The link feels tenuous at best, but Eriksen would at least seem to fill a grave need for the Premier League’s 15th-place side.

Leicester, West Ham lining up for James Tarkowski

Similar to Alaba, Tarkowski is down to 18 months on his current contract and the sharks are beginning to circle Burnley’s prized defender. Leicester and West Ham are the only clubs linked by name as of yet, but reports suggest “a couple of other top-half clubs” are also interested. Tarkowski is 28 and has been nothing short of sensational for a side that has both punched well above its weight and closely flirted with relegation in four seasons in the Premier League.

Leeds plotting Adama Traore swoop

Adama Traore is still searching for his first goal or assist for Wolves this season and the 24-year-old Spanish international is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over his lack of consistent playing time (seven starts and seven sub appearances in the Premier League). So, of course, the transfer rumors are starting to swirl with Leeds United reportedly sniffing around ahead of the January transfer window.

Follow @AndyEdMLS