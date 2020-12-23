WATCH: USMNT striker Timothy Weah continues Lille hot streak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Timothy Weah is making the most of his limited chances at Lille, scoring an outside-of-the-boot opener in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 match at Montpellier.

The 20-year-old has three goals and an assist in December after struggling with injuries and playing time during his first 16 months with the Ligue 1 outfit.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Alaba, Eriksen linked with PL homes ]

Lille boss Christophe Galtier has only handed Weah two starts this season and he’s now scored in both, having notched a goal against his former side Celtic in the Europa League earlier this month.

Weah missed almost 200 days with a left hamstring tear last season and tore his right hamstring upon his return, missing another six months.

He returned to Lille in August, but had played more than 21 minutes in a single match until this month’s hot run.

Xeka set up Weah’s 23rd-minute marker with an incisive through ball as the American found space with his perfectly-timed run.

Timothy Weah is feeling it.

Timothy Weah opens the scoring for Lille! 3 goals in 5 games now for the young American 🇺🇸 #USMNT pic.twitter.com/Awl9CZiPof — GOALTECA (@goalteca) December 23, 2020

USMNT in Europe news German Cup: USMNT’s Sargent named MOTM after goal in Bremen win La Liga: Messi passes Pele in Barca win, assist for Dest; Atleti tightens... Three things we learned from Arsenal – Manchester City

Follow @NicholasMendola