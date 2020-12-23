West Ham – Brighton: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Brighton: David Moyes hopes to open up a win when Brighton and Hove Albion visits his West Ham United In London on Sunday (start time 9:15am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides haven’t been at their best in recent Premier League matches, symptoms of the sick perhaps. Brighton was poor in a draw with Fulham and unlucky in a 1-1 with 10-man Blades, while West Ham 3-0 lost to Chelsea after scrapping to a point versus Palace.

West Ham has slipped to 10th in the table after winning just once in its last four outings.

Brighton is looking for its first win since Nov. 21, having only collected three points from its last five in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know as the Seagulls fly into London in search of breathing room above the bottom three.

Team news

West Ham

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (hamstring), Manuel Lanzini (hamstring). OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Brighton

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (hamstring). OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Jose Izquierdo (hamstring).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham is +135 to win and a draw pays +225. A Brighton capture of three points is +205.

West Ham – Brighton prediction

This could go in either direction but Brighton seems more overdue and perhaps a bit more desperate. Is that enough for a win? Maybe, but we’ll hedge at another 1-1 for both.

How to watch West Ham – Brighton stream and start time

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

