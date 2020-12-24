Arsenal – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Chelsea: Arsenal looks to stop its Premier League winless run from reaching a ghastly eight when it welcomes Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com).

Mikel Arteta’s under fire Gunners haven’t won in the league since Nov. 1 and at home in the league since Oct. 4. They only took a single point off Chelsea last season.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s Blues are coming off a 3-0 defeat of West Ham and hopeful to stay in the thick of the congested top four race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between the Gunners and the Blues.

Team news

Arsenal awaits the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey from injury and lost Gabriel Martinelli to a short-term injury on Tuesday. Granit Xhaka is suspended.

Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea’s list of walking wounded, which already included Hakim Ziyech and Reece James.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal is +280 to get all three points and +260 snatch a draw, while Chelsea are -110 favorites to win the match.

Prediction

Difficult to make one without knowing the status of Aubameyang. We’ll assume he’s ready to go and peg the Gunners for a home point against Christian Pulisic and the Blues. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal – Chelsea, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

