Liverpool – West Brom is an intriguing game on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield, as surely the Premier League leaders will roar to victory.

Jurgen Klopp may rotate his squad during the busy festive period and that could spark a surprise result in this 2020-21 season which has had surprises galore. That said, their 7-0 win at Crystal Palace last week showcased how ruthless the Reds have been in recent weeks despite all of their injuries.

Sam Allardyce and West Brom have nothing to lose, and Big Sam was the last manager to taste victory at Anfield in the Premier League. That was way back in 2017 when he was in charge of Crystal Palace, and with the Baggies in the bottom three heading into this game, getting a draw would be a miracle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – West Brom.

Team news

Liverpool could have Xherdan Shaqiri and James Mliner back from injury as they have been training, but even though Thiago Alcantara has also been back in training he will not be available for this clash. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees.

West Brom will be without their suspended captain Jake Livermore who was sent off in Allardyce’s first game in charge. However, influential playmaker Matheus Pereira is back from suspension which will give the Baggies a big boost.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Unsurprisingly Liverpool (-834) are the huge favorites to win, while West Brom (+1800) are huge odds to win. The draw at +750 will be the bet hopefuls cling to.

Prediction

I can’t see anything other than a very comfortable Liverpool win. West Brom will be tough to break down and they have battled hard against some of the big boys (Chelsea and Tottenham) this season, but Liverpool’s extra quality in attack is so hard to stop. Liverpool 4-0 West Brom.

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

