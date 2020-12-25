Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer news keeps on coming as Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and Stefan Bajcetic to Liverpool are the latest reports circling.

When the January transfer window just a few days from opening, the reports are really heating up.

Chase for Caicedo is on, as Chelsea line up bid

Let’s start with the Moises Caicedo to Chelsea chatter, as the Ecuadorian midfielder was previously linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils were believed to be closing in on signing the 19-year-old.

However, a report from the Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are now keen on Caicedo as his current club Independiente del Valle value him at $6 million.

Caicedo has also been chased by Newcastle United and Brighton, two clubs who have looked to the South American on plenty of occasions in recent years. Caicedo has already won four caps for Ecuador, scoring once, and is regarded as one of the top young midfielders in South America.

Manchester United are starting to gather an impressive group of youngsters as they have a clear transfer policy of scouring the world for teenage talents, while Chelsea have long made that a priority but are more likely to loan Caicedo out once he arrives in Europe.

Clock is ticking on Bajcetic to Liverpool

Another top young teenager is being chased by a Premier League giant, as a deal for Stefan Bajcetic to Liverpool is going down to the wire.

Bajcetic, 16, is currently at Spanish side Celta Vigo but according to the Liverpool Echo the reigning Premier League champions are pushing hard to sign him before rules change on January 1 about UK clubs signing players from the EU due to new Brexit regulations kicking in.

Manchester United are also reportedly keen on Bajcetic, and we could see plenty more deals like this lined up by Premier League clubs, as the new Brexit rules stop them from signing EU players under the age of 18.

As for Bajcetic, the young center back will likely see Liverpool as a very favorable destination as Jurgen Klopp has put his faith in youngsters this season with Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and others getting regular minutes.

