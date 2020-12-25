Manchester City – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaDec 25, 2020, 3:31 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City – Newcastle: City can run its unbeaten Premier League run to six with a win over struggling Newcastle United on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

The Citizens blasted Arsenal 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday after slipping past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend. City has won its last 11 home PL dates with Newcastle.

MANCHESTER CITY – NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Newcastle, meanwhile, is without two massive pieces due to ongoing COVID-19 battles for Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies lost 1-0 to Championship side Brentford in League Cup action on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between City and the Magpies. 

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Team news

Man City’s only absence is Eric Garcia.

Newcastle could have Federico Fernandez back but is without Javi Manquillo, Martin Dubravka, and Fabian Schar in addition to Saint-Maximin and Lascelles.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City is an overwhelming favorite to win at -1000, with a draw a long shot itself at +800. A Newcastle win would provide a +1800 return.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Is there any way to imagine Newcastle plucking a point, let alone three, from the Etihad? We’ll hear any argument but it sure seems unlikely that this isn’t a day for City to break out the big numbers. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City – Newcastle, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final
Arsenal – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction
Leicester - Manchester United
Leicester City – Manchester United: How to watch, team news, odds,...
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, team news,...