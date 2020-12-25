Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Newcastle: City can run its unbeaten Premier League run to six with a win over struggling Newcastle United on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

The Citizens blasted Arsenal 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday after slipping past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend. City has won its last 11 home PL dates with Newcastle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is without two massive pieces due to ongoing COVID-19 battles for Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies lost 1-0 to Championship side Brentford in League Cup action on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between City and the Magpies.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Man City’s only absence is Eric Garcia.

Newcastle could have Federico Fernandez back but is without Javi Manquillo, Martin Dubravka, and Fabian Schar in addition to Saint-Maximin and Lascelles.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City is an overwhelming favorite to win at -1000, with a draw a long shot itself at +800. A Newcastle win would provide a +1800 return.

Prediction

Is there any way to imagine Newcastle plucking a point, let alone three, from the Etihad? We’ll hear any argument but it sure seems unlikely that this isn’t a day for City to break out the big numbers. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City – Newcastle, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

