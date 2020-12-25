Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League clubs have been celebrating Christmas Day in all kinds of ways, as players and coaches have been at their training ground preparing for Boxing Day.

With so many games coming up over the festive period, clubs are getting in the spirit of things and it has been a lot of fun to see the players having plenty of laughs and sending messages to supporters.

Here we ‘wrap up’ (get it, hilarious, right?) all of the best Christmas celebrations from around the Premier League.

So, Aston Villa’s John McGinn won Christmas. Well done to the Scotsman, who definitely got into the spirit ahead of Villa’s Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace (watch live, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with a special Christmas message, as the Reds face West Brom on Sunday hoping to keep themselves clear at the top of the table (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

❤️ A special Christmas day message from Jürgen Klopp… YNWA ✊ pic.twitter.com/9f2jZUQwqA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2020

Southampton’s entire squad donned Christmas hats while they trained. Maybe they will run out with these on at Fulham on Boxing Day… (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium)

Arsenal’s players spent time with their families as they prep for a big London derby with Chelsea no Boxing Day. (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔… 🎄 Merry Christmas to all in the Arsenal family who are celebrating today! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lsgTb7vQjF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 25, 2020

Jose Mourinho has a message for Tottenham fans.

"We don't have the normal Christmas like we're used to. We have to be strong. We have to be happy if our loved ones are healthy." 🎄 🗣️ Jose's Christmas message #SpursXmas ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rV9pR8fP2E — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 25, 2020

Everton’s players were in great form.

💙 | Merry Christmas to all the Evertonians celebrating around the world! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/MmD9b1QrV5 — Everton (@Everton) December 25, 2020

