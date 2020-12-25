Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our thirteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are finding their feet after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Leicester City dominate our thirteenth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings as plenty of big boys have yet to hit their stride.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Up 8

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 1

3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry

4. Nick Pope (Burnley) – Down 2

5. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry

6. Richarlison (Everton) – Up 7

7. Scott McTominay (Man United) – New entry

8. John Stones (Man City) – New entry

9. Ben Godfrey (Everton) – New entry

10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even

11. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 4

12. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry

13. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – New entry

14. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry

15. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry

16. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – New entry

17. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – Even

18. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Even

19. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Down 2

20. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports