Sheffield United – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Sheffield United – Everton: Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees will look to make it four straight Premier League wins in a row and add to their case for a top-four spot when they visit the bottom-of-the-table Blades at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

With successive wins over Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal, Everton have managed to bounce back in a big way after a poor run of results had completely undone their four-game winning start to the 2020-21 season. Sitting fourth ahead of Boxing Day and the rest of the festive fixtures — they were 15th on this date a year ago — there’s little doubt that Ancelotti is the right man for the job today.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Everton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (shoulder) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Kean Bryan (calf), John Lundstram (suspension)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Andre Gomes (hamstring) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

What they’re saying

Chris Wilder, on the challenge of staying up: “The question, about whether we can do it will be asked of us, of course. All we can do is try and show what we’re about, show that we’ve got the right mindset and the fight, and then go from there. I know what these lads are all about. I know they’re ready to give everything they’ve got, because they’ve shown that time and time again over the past few years. That should never be in doubt, but it will be doubted by some. So we’ve got to react, and I think we’ve done that.”

Carlo Ancelotti, on Lucas Digne contract talks: “The situation is that we are pleased to renew the contract of Digne because he is an important player for the present and the future. The club and [director of football Marcel Brands] are going to talk to him. It will not be a problem to renew the contract of Digne. He is happy to be here and we are happy with him.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+325) | Everton (-125) | Draw (+265)

Prediction: Sheffield United – Everton

These sides are where they are on merit. At this point of the season, they are who the table says they are. The final score should agree on Saturday. Sheffield United 0-2 Everton.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

