Arsenal – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Arsenal – Chelsea: Arsenal is on the verge of stopping its Premier League winless run from reaching a ghastly eight after scoring two first-half goals against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC or online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners don’t have David Luiz, Willian, or Gabriel Magalhaes due to COVID-19 protocols, the club announced before kickoff, but they do have an Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a gorgeous Granit Xhaka free kick.

Mikel Arteta’s under fire Gunners haven’t won in the league since Nov. 1 and at home in the league since Oct. 4. They only took a single point off Chelsea last season.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s Blues are coming off a 3-0 defeat of West Ham and hopeful to stay in the thick of the congested top four race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between the Gunners and the Blues.

Team news

Arsenal awaits the return of Thomas Partey from injury but Gabriel Martinelli is fit to start and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back on the bench, where he’s joined by Nicolas Pepe. Granit Xhaka is back from suspension and Emile Smith-Rowe starts

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are fit to start for Chelsea and it’s another start for Christian Pulisic as Hakim Ziyech remains out.

🚨 Here's how we lineup for tonight's game…#ARSCHE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal is +280 to get all three points and +260 snatch a draw, while Chelsea are -110 favorites to win the match.

Prediction

Difficult to make one without knowing the status of Aubameyang. We’ll assume he’s ready to go and peg the Gunners for a home point against Christian Pulisic and the Blues. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal – Chelsea, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

