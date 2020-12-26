Crystal Palace – Leicester City: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace hopes to get back in the win column and end a 236-minute scoreless run when Leicester City visits Selhurst Park on Monday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace lost 3-0 on Saturday after being clobbered by Liverpool 7-0 the previous matchday.

CRYSTAL PALACE – LEICESTER CITY STREAM LIVE

Leicester remains third after Jamie Vardy’s late goal snared a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this pairing of opposites in South London.

Team news

Crystal Palace

OUT: Gary Cahill (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed) and Connor Wickham (undisclosed).

Leicester City

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (groin). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is a +270 underdog to win at home, with +245 coming via a draw. Leicester City’s a significant favorite at -103 for all three points.

Prediction

Might Palace be ready to snap out of its funk against a Leicester City that, like the Eagles, does not craves possession. The Foxes have been far superior this season but there’s Palace hope in the visitors’ bad habit of occasionally failing to show up as big favorites. Still… that’s some serious straw clutching unless Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke deliver in a big way. Palace 0-1 Leicester City.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Leicester City stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

