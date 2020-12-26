Everton – Manchester City should be a beauty of a game on Monday (start time 3pm ET via Peacock Premium) as the Toffees are in fine form and City are clicking through the gears.

Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola have plenty of respect for one another, and their teams are starting to be more consistent this season as Everton battle for European qualification and Man City are ominously sat just behind the top four.

With key players missing throughout this season for both teams, they’ve battled through injuries well and Ancelotti and Guardiola are using all of their experience to help them kick on towards 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Manchester City.

Team news

Everton are sweating on the fitness of Richarlison who suffered a blow to the head in their League Cup quarterfinal defeat against Manchester United. Carlo Ancelotti also confirmed that James Rodriguez will miss the two games over the festive period.

“If he [Richarlison] has a concussion, he has to stay out, we have to follow the protocols and we have to be able to replace him better than when he was not here [before]. Also, for the next two games James will not be available. If Richarlison is not there it will be a great opportunity for the players that didn’t play a lot, and for this game they can show their qualities,” Ancelotti said.

Manchester City are set be without Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus who are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Sergio Aguero could start after being on the bench on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City (-200) are big favorites but Everton (+500) have done well against Guardiola’s side in recent seasons. That makes their price appealing, while a draw seems likely at +333.

Prediction

This will be very tight, but I think Manchester City will make the most of their defensive improvement. Everton will miss Richarlison and I think City will just edge this. Everton 1-2 Manchester City.

How to watch Everton – Manchester City stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

