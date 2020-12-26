Fulham – Southampton was a tight, tense game as Saints went close on several occasions but Fulham grabbed a fourth draw in a row.

Shane Long and Theo Walcott had goals disallowed for offside, while James Ward-Prowse hit the bar.

Fulham battled hard throughout and had half chances and will go home the happier of the two teams.

Three things we learned from Fulham – Southampton

1. Solid Fulham belong in the PL: After plenty of cavalier displays early in the season, Fulham have shored things up defensively and look much better for it. A formation switch to 3-4-3 has seen them draw four games in a row and they not only look better defensively but when they get the ball wide they now have more options in attack to choose from when whipping the ball in. Fulham look more stable and able to stay in the Premier League.

2. Saints away day: Ralph Hasenhuttl’s are great on the road and although they will be disappointed with this draw, they are now seven games unbeaten in the top-flight away from home which is a new club record. They looked the more likely to win this late on and without four key players (Romeu, Vestergaard, Redmond and Ings) they won’t be too disappointed. It was two points dropped for Saints, but they’re in the hunt for the top four almost at the halfway point of the season.

3. USMNT’s Robinson well-suited to wing-back: He was excellent down the left as he whipped in some wonderful crosses and always did his job defensively. This wing back role really suits Robinson as he spends more time in attack than he does in defense and the young American full back could play as a left winger for the USMNT. He’s doing really well in his first season in the Premier League.

Man of the Match: Antonee Robinson – Did his work defensively and also provided a real threat from left-wing back. He’s in great form.

Fulham started brightly as they whipped some dangerous crosses into the box and called for a penalty kick as the ball struck Jan Bednarek’s elbow but VAR check it and no penalty was given.

Saints didn’t get going before half time as Fulham launched a counter down the right and Loftus-Cheek whipped in a cross which Lookman teed up for Anguissa but he whiffed on his shot.

Ward-Prowse hit the crossbar with a superb free kick, and the rebound dropped down to Adams but the spin of the ball took it away from the Southampton striker with the goal gaping.

Saints improved after that chance as Ryan Bertrand whipped in a cross which Alphonse Areola gathered easily.

The game opened up in the second half as USMNT left back Antonee Robinson had a shot blocked, then whipped in a great cross which Ivan Cavaleiro headed wide horribly.

At the other end Theo Walcott had chances to lead Saints attacks but they looked disjointed going forward without the injured Danny Ings.

Late on Southampton pushed hard for the winner as Long had a shot from outside the box pushed over by Areola. Bednarek deflected a shot wide after a VAR check for a handball on Ola Aina at the other end was carried out, but no penalty was given.

Shane Long had the ball in the back of the net with a brilliant finish but he was just offside as Fulham survived, then Che Adams crossed for Walcott as he finished late on but VAR again denied Saints as Adams was just offside.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic did have a chance late on but he volleyed wide as a close game ended even.

