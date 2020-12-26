Leeds – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Leeds – Burnley: The Premier League’s worst defense meets Its least productive attack when Leeds United hosts Burnley at. Elland Road on Sunday (start time 7am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Leeds has conceded a league-worst 30 goals, and xG says that’s not unlucky, while Burnley’s eight goals scored are level with Sheffield United for the worst in the division.
LEEDS – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE
Something’s gotta give, as Burnley’s defending has been above average and Leeds’ attack the same.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds and Burnley from Elland Road.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Team news
Leeds
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (knock). OUT: Adam Forshaw (hip), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Robin Koch (knee), Diego Llorente (muscular)
Burnley
QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (unknown), Jack Cork (ankle/fitness), Matej Vydra (back), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (knock).
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Leeds are -139 favorites to win at home, while an away win for Burnley bags +340. A draw at Elland Road pays +290.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Leeds – Burnley prediction
Burnley is unbeaten in four Premier League matches, good for eight of its 13 points on the season. Leeds has just one win in the same span and it came against a poor Newcastle side. Leeds 1-1 Burnley.
How to watch Leeds – Burnley stream and start time
Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium