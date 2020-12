Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Manchester United will be a beauty to kick off the Boxing Day action in the Premier League on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Foxes and Red Devils have both surged up the table in recent weeks and sit second and third respectively.

Brendan Rodgers has Leicester looking lethal on the counter against the big boys as they’ve now beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham already, and they’re set up differently this season as they sit back and hit teams on the counter.

Similarly Manchester United have been ruthless in recent weeks, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have finally decided to switch to all-out attack mode and they’ve brushed teams aside.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Manchester United.

Team news

Leicester will have Jamie Vardy back fit, as he hobbled off late on in the win at Tottenham but the Foxes top goalscorer starts in an unchanged side. Aside from that, Caglar Soyuncu is close to a return but Ricardo Pereira is still out.

🚨 #LeiMun team news! 🚨 Brought to you by @eToro 🦊 An unchanged XI for the Foxes on Boxing Day 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2020

Manchester United are without Aaron Wan-Bissaka who picked up a groin injuries in the win against Leeds United, as Eric Bailly comes in for him at right back.

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on not having a game for six days before this: “It gives us a chance to recover some players, which can help and allows us to be a fraction fresher for the weekend.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on McTominay, Wan-Bissaka being injured: “Hopefully, it won’t be too long. Apart from that, I think everyone is, more or less, okay.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+185) are the slight underdogs, while Manchester United (+135) are the favorites but this seems risky. The draw at +245 seems enticing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both teams love to counter, so this could be a bit of a stalemate. Manchester United have the better individuals in attack, and I expect that to be the difference. Leicester City 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Leicester – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Boxing Day)

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Transfer news: Salah to leave Liverpool; Bissouma to Manchester United Arsenal – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction Aston Villa – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, team news,...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports