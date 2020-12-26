Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Manchester United was a tight, tense encounter as two top four teams collided at the King Power Stadium and it ended even.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead but Harvey Barnes scored a superb equalizer for Leicester in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes then put Man United 2-1 up late on but Jamie Vardy’s deflected effort went in late on to seal a draw as it was given as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal.

A point was a fair reflection of the game as Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United were evenly-matched throughout.

Three things we learned

1. 50 up for Rashford: After missing an early sitter, Rashford responded well but he could have scored a few more. He slotted home calmly with a textbook curling finish, and only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney have reached 50 Premier League goals for Manchester United quicker than Rashford. That is remarkable. Rashford, like Ronaldo when he was younger, isn’t the best natural finisher around but he works so hard, always keeps going and never lets a miss impact him. Still just 23 years old, it’s easy to imagine Rashford getting close to 200 Premier League goals. But despite reaching 50 PL goals, he still needs to sharpen up his finishing.

2. Leicester unable to launch counters: We hardly saw Jamie Vardy in this game because Manchester United gave him and Leicester a lot of respect. Vardy had one sniff early in the game but was just offside as he lashed home and his deflected effort late on grabbed a point. Leicester have beaten the big boys this season because they’ve been able to pick them off on the counter away from home. The fact United didn’t let them do that showed that Rodgers’ side have gained respect but also have a Plan B.

3. Fernandes key to potential title bid: We saw the best and worst of Bruno Fernandes in a few minutes, as he set up Rashford’s opener and then gave the ball away for Barnes’ equalizer. When you have Fernandes in your team, you have to do the defensive work around him and let him take chances. He finished well late on for his goal and Fernandes holds the key to a title push for Man United.

Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes – Scored a goal, set up the first and oozed class throughout despite his giveaway on Leicester’s first goal.

Rashford had a glorious chance to give United the lead within the first two minutes, as Fernandes’ chip found him unmarked but he headed over when he should have scored.

At the other end Vardy had a chance but put it over in an incredibly tight game. David de Gea got himself in a mess after a poor back pass from Luke Shaw, as he gave the ball away but got away with it.