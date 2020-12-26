Manchester City – Newcastle: City can run its unbeaten Premier League run to six with a win over struggling Newcastle United on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).
The Citizens blasted Arsenal 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday after slipping past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend. City has won its last 11 home PL dates with Newcastle.
Newcastle, meanwhile, is without two massive pieces due to ongoing COVID-19 battles for Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies lost 1-0 to Championship side Brentford in League Cup action on Tuesday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between City and the Magpies.
Team news
Man City is without Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia.
Newcastle is going back to five at the back for this one, as Federico Fernandez will lead a team without Javi Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, and Martin Dubravka in addition to Saint-Maximin and Lascelles. Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis start on the bench.
Your City line-up to face the Magpies! 👇
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling.
SUBS | Steffen, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
This is how we line-up for #MCINEW at the Etihad this evening.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Man City is an overwhelming favorite to win at -1000, with a draw a long shot itself at +800. A Newcastle win would provide a +1800 return.
Prediction
Is there any way to imagine Newcastle plucking a point, let alone three, from the Etihad? We’ll hear any argument but it sure seems unlikely that this isn’t a day for City to break out the big numbers. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.
