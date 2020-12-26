Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Newcastle: City can run its unbeaten Premier League run to six with a win over struggling Newcastle United on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

The Citizens blasted Arsenal 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday after slipping past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend. City has won its last 11 home PL dates with Newcastle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is without two massive pieces due to ongoing COVID-19 battles for Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies lost 1-0 to Championship side Brentford in League Cup action on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash between City and the Magpies.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Man City is without Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia.

Newcastle is going back to five at the back for this one, as Federico Fernandez will lead a team without Javi Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, and Martin Dubravka in addition to Saint-Maximin and Lascelles. Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis start on the bench.

Your City line-up to face the Magpies! 👇 XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling. SUBS | Steffen, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer. 📋 @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1JqSJ7bXYB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2020

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for #MCINEW at the Etihad this evening. HWTL. ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City is an overwhelming favorite to win at -1000, with a draw a long shot itself at +800. A Newcastle win would provide a +1800 return.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Is there any way to imagine Newcastle plucking a point, let alone three, from the Etihad? We’ll hear any argument but it sure seems unlikely that this isn’t a day for City to break out the big numbers. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City – Newcastle, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Player ratings: Arsenal – Chelsea Three things we learned from Arsenal – Chelsea Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Arsenal?

Follow @NicholasMendola