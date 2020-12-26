Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news, Lionel Messi to PSG and Dele Alli to PSG are making the headlines, while Marcel Sabitzer to Tottenham is also among the reports.

Let’s start in Paris, as big changes are on the way with Thomas Tuchel fired and Mauricio Pochettino lined up to replace him.

With that in mind, Les Parisien claim that Pochettino has a few transfer targets lined up and Lionel Messi to PSG could happen.

It was already believed that Messi, 33, was keen on a move to PSG before Pochettino’s imminent arrival, but this could put them ahead of Manchester City in the intense battle to sign the Argentine legend who will become a free agent next summer.

Imagine Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG, with a high-pressing midfield and defense behind them!? C’est magnifique.

Dele Alli to join Poch at PSG?

A separate report from The Sun states that Alli, 24, will also be one of Pochettino’s first targets when he takes over at PSG.

The England international has been linked with a loan move to PSG in January on many occasions before Pochettino arrived, and Dele Alli is certainly out of the picture at Tottenham.

After a small mistake in the build up to a goal from Stoke City against Tottenham in the League Cup in midweek, Mourinho slammed Dele Alli and singled him out as he said he must do better. It seems like the end for Alli at Tottenham is near, and Pochettino always got the best out of him so this move would surely suit everyone.

Dele Alli playing for Mourinho at Tottenham never seemed like a good fit, as the silky playmaker is a luxury player and Mourinho has Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to lead his attack.

Sabitzer to Tottenham seems like a good fit…

As for incomings at Tottenham, it is believed that Jose Mourinho wants to add RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

According to the report from the Daily Mail, Sabitzer is a $60 million January transfer target for Mourinho.

The versatile player shone against Spurs in the UEFA Champions League last season and he is a perfect Mourinho player, as he can play in multiple positions, is trustworthy and will make other players around him better.

He also provides a goal threat and at times Tottenham’s midfield has looked a little lacking in creativity as Son and Kane have been cut off up top.

