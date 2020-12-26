Report: Juve seeking transfer, Serie A loan for USMNT prospect Reynolds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are more details regarding the report that Juventus is chasing FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds.

Sky Italia says that Juventus hopes to beat AS Roma and Club Brugge to the American despite not having a non-European roster spot for him by buying the 19-year-old and loaning him to Cagliari.

A loan to Sardinia could put him under the care of respected manager Eusebio Di Francesco, though Cagliari has not flourished in his first few months in charge of the 15th-place side.

Reynolds slotted in at right back following Reggie Cannon’s transfer to Portuguese side Boavista, registering four assists in 19 matches this season to give him 31 senior appearances at his tender age.

Reynolds ranked fourth in tackles and crosses per 90 minutes for Dallas this season, and fifth in key passes.

He turns 20 in June and has plenty of U.S. youth national team experience, a full USMNT breakthrough not far away as Reynolds is linked with a Juventus side currently employing a former FC Dallas academy player in Weston McKennie.

