Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ‘disappointed’ as Manchester United’s away winning run in the Premier League was halted at 10 games by Leicester City on Boxing Day.

United twice took the lead against Leicester but never really had control of the game in a very even contest at the King Power Stadium between two top four teams.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Solskjaer was disappointed that United didn’t equal a Premier League record of 11 away wins on the trot.

“Disappointed we didn’t win today because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off but they’re a dangerous side, the goal from Jamie Vardy just shows his quality,” Solskjaer said. “It was a good goal from Marcus Rashford as well and I’m glad he scored. He knows the first chance was a glorious one [missed chance in the first half]. Missing that is just one of those things.”

Marcus Rashford did miss a glorious chance early on and was denied in the second half by Kasper Schmeichel, as United were wasteful throughout and a few sloppy defensive errors cost them dear.

“Both goals should’ve been closed down quicker – the first one definitely and the second one we should manage to stop the cross. You always look at goals conceded, what we should’ve or could’ve done better,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we’ve got a game in three days – we have an extra recovery day which we will use wisely. One point is not the worst result but we’re disappointed to not get the three points against a tough side.”

Man United face Wolves on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and although they have been in very good form in recent weeks, this game at Leicester showcased why it is perhaps still early for them to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Bruno Fernandes was superb, again, but even he gave the ball away in the lead up to Leicester’s first goal. But there were enough sloppy passes and decisions from United’s players to leave Solskjaer kicking the dust in frustration.

Small things matter, and missing big chances and switching off at key moments continues to see United take two steps forward and one step back.

