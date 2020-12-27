Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Putting together Arsenal – Chelsea player ratings was not tough, as Arsenal’s makeshift side dazzled and the Blues were woeful in a shock win for the Gunners.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Arsenal dominated in a 3-1 win, as Mikel Arteta’s side put their season of struggle (so far) aside and blew Frank Lampard’s lackluster team away with a display of clinical finishing.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch: How did US star perform? ]

Here’s a look below at the Arsenal – Chelsea player ratings out of 10.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 7 – Saved a late penalty kick at a pivotal moment to settle Arsenal’s nerves, and was solid throughout. Composed.

Hector Bellerin: 8 – Brilliant display. Was an attacking threat and dug deep defensively.

Rob Holding: 8 – Headed and cleared so many balls. A warrior at center back.

Pablo Mari: 7 – Gave away a penalty kick and was booked early. Looked a little sluggish as he’s still recovering from injury, but have his all.

Kieran Tierney: 8 – Like Bellerin, was a threat going forward and won the penalty kick to set Arsenal on their way. Just kept running and running up and down the left flank.

Granit Xhaka: 8 – Stunning free kick to make it 2-0 and was mature and composed (don’t say that often about him) as he won the midfield battle v. Kante.

Mohamed Elneny: 7 – Solid and dependable as always in central midfield. His type of game as Arsenal sat back and launched counters.

Gabriel Martinelli: 7 – After a long time out, he looked tired at the end but ran himself into the ground. It is a huge bonus to have the Brazilian youngster back.

Emile Smith Rowe: 8 – Thrown in at the deep end and the 20-year-old did not let Arteta down. Whatever he did he did it well and added much-needed creativity in central areas. Promising for the future, and a great outing when you consider how little he has played.

Bukayo Saka: 9 – Majestic display. Scored a goal (which was probably a cross). Did his defensive work well. Never stopped running. He has been a constant positive throughout all of the negativity at Arsenal this season. What a display, even if he didn’t mean the goal…

Alexandre Lacazette: 7 – Slotted home his penalty kick well and should have lobbed Mendy late on to make it 4-0. Led the line well as an experienced head.

Substitution

Joe Willock (65′ on for Smith Rowe): 7 – Worked back and made some fine tackles. Surging runs forward too.

Nicholas Pepe (71′ on for Martinelli): 6 – Had a few good runs and worked hard in his own half.

Shkodran Mustaf (90′ on for Lacazette): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Couldn’t do much about the goals, and gave away a chance late on with a poor pass straight to Lacazette.

Reece James: 5 – Gave away a penalty kick was was very naive, even if there was little contact. His quality on the ball and with crosses wasn’t there. A surprise he played after his recent fitness problems.

Kurt Zouma: 5 – Couldn’t get hold of Lacazette and struggled with the moment of the Arsenal forwards.

Thiago Silva: 6 – Tried his best to hold the Chelsea defense together, but didn’t work. Headed wide late on when he should have scored.

Ben Chilwell: 5 – Poor display. Was he fully fit? Totally dominated by Martinelli and Bellerin.

N’Golo Kante: 5 – Can’t remember ever giving Kante a 5, but he was overpowered by Xhaka and Elneny. Subbed off.

Mateo Kovacic: 5 – Subbed off at half time after he lost the midfield battle. Can remember one run forward in the first half.

Christian Pulisic: 7 – Look, this isn’t USMNT bias coming through. He really was Chelsea’s major positive in attack and never stopped trying, even though he played most of the first half on the right. Some superb surging runs forward.

Mason Mount: 6 – Kept plugging away and clipped the outside of the post with a free kick. Struggled to impose himself.

Timo Werner: 4 – Another display lacking in confidence. A few tame efforts on goal as he started out on the left, was moved to the right and was subbed out at half time. He really isn’t a winger.

Tammy Abraham: 5 – Got his goal late on and had a few half chances, but just couldn’t link up with Chelsea’s other attackers in the final third.

Substitution

Callum Hudson-Odoi (46′ on for Werner): 6 – Whipped in a few decent crosses and got an assist. Should start the next game.

Jorginho (46′ on for Kovacic): 4 – Didn’t have an impact, couldn’t get on the ball and missed a penalty kick.

Kai Havertz (74′ on for Kante): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports