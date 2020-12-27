Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news includes Julian Brandt to Arsenal and Folarin Balogun to Liverpool as Premier League get ready for the January window to open.

Let’s stay with a potential incoming at Arsenal, as the Gunners hierarchy continue to back Mikel Arteta but clearly a large squad overhaul is needed.

Brandt to Arsenal?

German attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, 24, has been in and out of the Borussia Dortmund team in recent seasons following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019, and The Athletic believe he is a target for the Gunners.

With Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham and others emerging in the midfield positions, Brandt has done okay but has only scored eight goals in 64 appearances for Dortmund.

Following Lucien Favre’s departure as Dortmund boss, there will be a few players surplus to requirements and Brandt has only recorded one assist in his latest 18 appearances for Dortmund, most of which have been off the bench.

Would he fit in at Arsenal? His creativity would be welcome, and with Mesut Ozil reportedly on his way in January, Arteta will be able to strengthen his squad in that area.

That said, with youngsters Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe all starring in the win against Chelsea, they could be the go-to guys in those attacking areas with Willian, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in reserve. How about that!?

Balogun to Liverpool when his contract expires?

As for an Arsenal youngster who could be leaving the Emirates Stadium, highly-rated teenager Folarin Balogun is being chased by several big boys across Europe as his contract expires in the summer.

Balogun, 19, has made several appearances for Arsenal’s first team this season and has scored twice in the UEFA Europa League. He is eligible to play for the USMNT but is an England U20 international.

According to a report in The Athletic, Liverpool want to sign Balogun on a free transfer this summer.

The talented striker is free to talk to non-English clubs about a pre-contract agreement from January 1, while Arsenal are still hoping he will sign a new deal with them and Arteta has said the player is keen on staying with the Gunners.

Per the report, Balogun is keen on a move to the Bundesliga after seeing the success of Sancho, Reyna and others at a young age.

Balogun fits Liverpool’s recruitment model, as they continue to snap up some of the best young talent across Europe with Harvey Elliot and Sepp van den Berg brought in recently and they’ve been linked with 16-yar-old Celta Vigo center back Bajcetic.

